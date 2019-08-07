American Water Works (AWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

American Water Works ( AWK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.42, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWK was $117.42, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.30 and a 36.73% increase over the 52 week low of $85.88.

AWK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ) and Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ). AWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports AWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.05%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO )

Managed Portfolio Series ( TBLU )

First Trust Water ETF ( FIW )

Invesco Global Water ETF ( PIO )

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF ( CGW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 5.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AWK at 7.82%.