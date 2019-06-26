American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

American Vanguard Corporation ( AVD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AVD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.78, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVD was $14.78, representing a -37.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.50 and a 16.52% increase over the 52 week low of $12.69.

AVD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR ) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ). AVD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AVD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.49%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.