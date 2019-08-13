Quantcast

American States Water Company (AWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

American States Water Company ( AWR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.91% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $84.13, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWR was $84.13, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.90 and a 44.4% increase over the 52 week low of $58.26.

AWR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ). AWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports AWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.6%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AWR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( PSCU )
  • iShares Trust ( IFRA )
  • VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSA )
  • VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an decrease of -0.53% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AWR at 9.9%.

