American River Bankshares (AMRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

American River Bankshares ( AMRB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.26, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMRB was $13.26, representing a -21.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.89 and a 26.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.50.

AMRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). AMRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AMRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.25%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMRB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.