American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) closed at $8.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the firearm maker had lost 10.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOBC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $127.20 million, down 8.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $641.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -2.41% and +0.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOBC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AOBC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AOBC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.07, so we one might conclude that AOBC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.