American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) closed at $8.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the firearm maker had lost 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOBC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $127.20 million, down 8.38% from the year-ago period.

AOBC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $641.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.41% and +0.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOBC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AOBC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.