American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) closed at $9.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the firearm maker had gained 3.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOBC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, AOBC is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $127.20 million, down 8.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $641.05 million, which would represent changes of -2.41% and +0.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOBC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AOBC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AOBC has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.08, so we one might conclude that AOBC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.