American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.50, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the firearm maker had gained 3.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOBC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $127.20 million, down 8.38% from the year-ago period.

AOBC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $641.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.41% and +0.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOBC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.02% lower. AOBC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AOBC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.95, which means AOBC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.