American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

American National Bankshares, Inc. ( AMNB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.71, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMNB was $33.71, representing a -19.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.80 and a 18.74% increase over the 52 week low of $28.39.

AMNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). AMNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AMNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.2%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

