American International (AIG) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues

American International Group Inc. AIG posted second-quarter 2019 operating income of $1.43 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22% and increased 36% year over year.
The recent results reflect gains in the company's General Insurance and Life and Retirement segments.
Total revenues of $12.6 billion were up 8% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.
Total net investment income of $3.74 billion increased 22% year over year, due to favorable market performance and noteworthy income within the private equity portfolio.
Total benefit expenses of $11.3 was up 3.3% year over year, due to higher policy holder benefit and losses.
Adjusted return on equity was 11.6%, up 340 basis points year over year.
As of Jun 30, 2019, the insurer's adjusted book value per share (excluding AOCI) was $56.89, down 0.7% year over year.
American International Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote
Strong Segment Results
General Insurance
Net premium written of $6.6 billion was down 6% year over year, due to a decline in premium international business, partly offset by higher premium written in the North America business.
The segmen t report ed underwriting income of $147 million, compared with an underwriting loss of $89 million in the year-ago quarter. Combined ratio of 97.8% improved 350 basis points, due to decline in both expense ratio and loss ratio.
Life and Retirement
The segment reported adjusted income of $804 million, up 7.7% year over year, attributable to strong results at Life and Retirement and Life
Insurance sub-segments. Total revenues of $3.8 billion were up 10% year over year primarily due to higher contribution from Institutional Markets, Life Insurance and Group Retirement market.
Financial Position
As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had long-term debt of $36.3 billion, up 7.4% year over year.
Total assets of $522 billion, as of Jun 30, 2019, were up 5.2% year over year.
Our Take
AIG results reflect successful execution of strategies by managment over the past two to three years. Underwriting and expense management at General Insurance business has helped the company to post profits for the second consecutive quarter, after sustaining losses for the past many quarters. Life and Retirement segment is also performing well. We believe the company is out of troubles now and poised for long-term growth.
Zacks Rank and Other Companies Performance
AIG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Among the other stocks that have reported second-quarter results so far, the bottom line of Aflac Inc. AFL , W.R. Berkely, Corp. WRB and The Allstate Corp. ALL have surpassed their Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%, 28.13% and 47.3%, respectively.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time. See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Free Stock Analysis Report American International Group, Inc. (AIG): Free Stock Analysis Report The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Free Stock Analysis Report W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.