American Homes 4 Rent's Series D Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Monday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.97 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AMH.PRD was trading at a 8.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 36.04% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are up about 0.1%.
