American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

American Homes 4 Rent ( AMH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that AMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.44, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMH was $24.44, representing a -6% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 29.24% increase over the 52 week low of $18.91.

AMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports AMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.85%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMH Dividend History page.