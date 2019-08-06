American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

American Finance Trust, Inc. ( AFIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that AFIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.47, the dividend yield is 9.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFIN was $11.47, representing a -38% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.50 and a 22.54% increase over the 52 week low of $9.36.

AFIN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.