American Express Company (AXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

American Express Company ( AXP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.92, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXP was $124.92, representing a -1.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.40 and a 40.28% increase over the 52 week low of $89.05.

AXP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) and Moody's Corporation ( MCO ). AXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.84. Zacks Investment Research reports AXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.75%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AXP as a top-10 holding:

  • ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ( IPAY )
  • Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF ( DIVO )
  • First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund ( FMK )
  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG )
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial ( XLF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 18.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AXP at 5.9%.

