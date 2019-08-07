American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( AEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.14, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEP was $89.14, representing a -3.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.99 and a 29.34% increase over the 52 week low of $68.92.

AEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). AEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4. Zacks Investment Research reports AEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.59%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU )

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF ( FUTY )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU )

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF ( JHMU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 2.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEP at 5.39%.