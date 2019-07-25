American Electric (AEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

American Electric Power Co., Inc . AEP reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 2%.





However, the bottom line fell 1% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.The company reported GAAP earnings of 93 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter's $1.07.American Electric's second-quarter revenues of $3.60 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 billion by 13.6%. The reported figure also declined 10.2% from the year-ago quarter's revenues of $4 billion.Operating expenses in the reported quarter were $1,861.9 million compared with $1,912.6 million a year ago.Operating income in the quarter was $585.5 million, down 21% from $741.4 million in the year-ago quarter.: Operating earnings in the quarter decreased to $186.9 million from $276.8 million a year ago.: Operating earnings were $131.3 million in the quarter, up from $114 million a year ago.: This segment generated operating income of $154.6 million, up from $101.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2018.: Operating earnings were $27.4 million, up from $26.5 million in the year-ago quarter.: Operating losses were $6.6 million compared with operating losses of $20.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2019, American Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $210.5 million compared with $234.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt was $24.17 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $21.65 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.



Cash flow from operations was $1,800.8 million during the first half of 2019 compared with $2,006.8 million in the first half of 2018.



2019 Guidance



American Electric has reaffirmed its 2019 operating earnings guidance of $4.00-$4.20 per share.



Zacks Rank



American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



