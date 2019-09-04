American Eagle third-quarter profit forecast disappoints, shares fall

Reuters





Sept 4 - Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast third-quarter profit below estimates on Wednesday after reporting disappointing quarterly same-store sales due to weak performance in certain seasonal clothing lines.

Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company fell 6.5% in premarket trading. The stock has lost about 15.8% of its value so far this year.

American Eagle said it expects to record an adjusted profit of about 47 cents to 49 cents per share in the third quarter. Analysts forecast the retailer to earn 52 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 2% in the second quarter ended August 3, below the analyst average estimate of a 3.05% increase.

Net income rose to $64.98 million, or 38 cents per share, from $60.33 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.