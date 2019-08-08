American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

American Campus Communities Inc ( ACC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ACC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.55, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACC was $46.55, representing a -5.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.33 and a 21.22% increase over the 52 week low of $38.40.

ACC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ACC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports ACC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.85%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.