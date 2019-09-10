American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

American Assets Trust, Inc. ( AAT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.96, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAT was $47.96, representing a -0.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.30 and a 35.6% increase over the 52 week low of $35.37.

AAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports AAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.46%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.