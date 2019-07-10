American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue measure

Reuters





July 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday raised its second-quarter forecast for unit revenue, a closely watched performance measure for carriers, as the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets reduced its overall fleet size.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it now expects unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to increase between 3% and 4% percent in the quarter ended June, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise between 1% and 3% (graphic).

