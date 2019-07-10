Quantcast

American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue measure

By Reuters

Reuters


July 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday raised its second-quarter forecast for unit revenue, a closely watched performance measure for carriers, as the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets reduced its overall fleet size.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it now expects unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to increase between 3% and 4% percent in the quarter ended June, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise between 1% and 3% (graphic).

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday raised its second-quarter forecast for unit revenue, a closely watched performance measure for carriers, as the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets reduced its overall fleet size.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it now expects unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to increase between 3% and 4% percent in the quarter ended June, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise between 1% and 3% (graphic).





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Technology , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar