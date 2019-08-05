American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

American Airlines Group, Inc. ( AAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that AAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.45, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAL was $29.45, representing a -32.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.89 and a 8.99% increase over the 52 week low of $27.02.

AAL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). AAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports AAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.49%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAL as a top-10 holding:

U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS )

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ( QQQE )

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares ( TPOR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQQE with an increase of 5.01% over the last 100 days. JETS has the highest percent weighting of AAL at 11.3%.