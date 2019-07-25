Quantcast

American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) rolled out its latest quarterly earnings figures Thursday, amassing a profit and sales that surpassed expectations, although aircraft cancellations are slated to harm its 2019 income, pushing AAL stock down close to 5%.

American Airlines Earnings Source: Shutterstock

The global airline - hailing out of Fort Worth, Texas - lifted the veil on its second-quarter results as it reached the midpoint of its fiscal 2019. Profit tallied up to $1.82 per share, besting the Wall Street consensus outlook by 4 cents per share.

American Airlines sales increased about 3% when compared to the year-ago period, arriving at $11.96 billion. This figure is also a touch higher than the $11.975 billion that analysts predicted.

Revenue and earnings may be stronger than Wall Street called for, yet 737 Max aircraft cancellations during the quarter lowered the period's pre-tax income by about $175 million. This move is also projected to reduce fiscal 2019 pre-tax profit by roughly $400 million.

On the positive side of things, American Airlines added that its passenger unit revenue gained 4%, while total unit revenue surged 3.5%. For its third quarter of 2019, the airline sees total unit revenue surging 1% to 3% year-over-year.

As far as full-year earnings go, the airline updated its guidance to now be in the range of $4.50 to $6.00 per share, higher than its previous view of $4.00 to $6.00 per share. The midpoint profit outlook of $5.25 per share, ahead of the $5.16 per share that analysts called for.

AAL stock is falling 4.9% as of Thursday in the early afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: AAL


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar