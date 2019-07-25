Quantcast

American Airlines annual profit to take $400 mln hit from MAX cancellations

By Reuters

Reuters


July 25 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday raised its full-year estimate for costs related to cancellations from Boeing MAX grounding to $400 million, sending its shares down 3.6%.

The No.1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said net income rose 19% to $662 million, or $1.49 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

American's had earlier said its full-year pre-tax profit would be hit by $350 million. The company said its pre-tax income in the quarter took an about $175 million hit due to 737 MAX cancellations.

On an adjusted basis, the airline earned $1.82 per share. Total operating revenue rose 3% to $11.96 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Technology , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar