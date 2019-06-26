America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. ( ATAX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ATAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that ATAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.36, the dividend yield is 6.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATAX was $7.36, representing a -0.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.42 and a 42.36% increase over the 52 week low of $5.17.

ATAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). ATAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59.

