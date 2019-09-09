Quantcast

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.19, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEE was $76.19, representing a -3.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.88 and a 22.78% increase over the 52 week low of $62.06.

AEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). AEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.23. Zacks Investment Research reports AEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.36%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AEE as a top-10 holding:

  • AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ( BTAL )
  • Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares ( UTSL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 22.97% over the last 100 days.

