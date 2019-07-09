Amedisys Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMED

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.65, changing hands as low as $118.79 per share. Amedisys, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMED's low point in its 52 week range is $91.77 per share, with $140.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $120.66.
