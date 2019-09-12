Amdocs Partners With Samsung, Fortifies Footing in NFV Market

Amdocs DOX has announced that it is partnering with Samsung SSNLF to speed up the delivery of 5G services to market.





Reportedly, the companies will deliver various solutions and services to expedite the shift of communications service providers (CSPs) to open cloud networks.The companies will work together to onboard and integrate Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), thereby allowing CSPs to leverage Samsung's 5G network solutions with the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP).Amdocs and Samsung will also attempt to deliver services such as vRAN deployment and integration, and related Network Function Virtualization (NFV) solutions.The partnership will help accelerate the transformation of CSPs to a dynamic software-driven architecture, which will enable networks to meet the changing user demand and network conditions.Notably, with the increasing deployment of 5G networks, CSPs are redesigning their network to be open, virtualized, cloud-based and AI-based.5G connectivity also demands new network architecture based on NFV. The partnership will allow Amdocs to combine its expertise in enterprise-grade ONAP with Samsung's advanced 5G network solutions portfolio to help CSPs speed up the development of new services.

Amdocs Limited Price and Consensus

Amdocs Limited price-consensus-chart | Amdocs Limited Quote

NFV: A Key Growth Driver



The company's NFV area is witnessing positive developments, aiding the company's growth.



Last year, Amdocs signed a deal with Comcast CMCSA on the latter's SD-WAN offering, which leveraged Amdocs' leading energy portfolio, bringing orchestration, fulfillment and automation capabilities to service providers.



Per a Technology Business Research report, investments in telecom service provider NFV and software defined networking (SDN) are expected to exceed $168 billion by 2022.



The number of global service providers, which are evaluating NFV, are also on the rise. Amdocs' constant efforts to enhance capabilities in this front are likely to help it cash in on this opportunity.



In the las t report ed quarter, strong growth in Amdocs' managed services business was driven by the continued ramp-up of managed transformation activities for customers like PLDT and Infineon IFNNY . It is combining the deployment of large-scale data transformation projects with operational benefits of its managed services model.



In an effort to strengthen its presence in the 5G and NFV spaces, Amdocs also announced the acquisition of TTS Wireless to strengthen capabilities in open cloud and 5G network.



Rising Competition Concerns



Companies operating in the NFV market are following product development strategies to meet the need of customers.



Some of the key players competing with Amdocs in the NFV market are the likes of Huawei, Broadcom, Ericsson, Juniper, AT&T, Nokia, and F5 Networks.



For instance, AT&T is on track to virtualize 75% of its core network operations by 2020, leveraging the ONAP.



Moreover, in February this year, F5 Networks added carrier-grade network address translation as a stand-alone package to its NFV portfolio.



Nonetheless, Amdocs' expertise in enterprise-grade ONAP is expected to help it strengthen foothold in the market.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>