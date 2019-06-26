Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Amdocs Limited ( DOX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.12, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOX was $62.12, representing a -10.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.16 and a 18.1% increase over the 52 week low of $52.60.

DOX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Workday, Inc. ( WDAY ). DOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports DOX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.13%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOX as a top-10 holding:

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF ( ITEQ )

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF ( ISRA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITEQ with an increase of 9.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOX at 7.7%.