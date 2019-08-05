AMCR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.42, changing hands as low as $10.35 per share. Amcor plc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.345 per share, with $11.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.39.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »