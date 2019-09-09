Amcor plc (AMCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Amcor plc ( AMCR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 90.48% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMCR was $9.87, representing a -16.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.77 and a 5.9% increase over the 52 week low of $9.32.

AMCR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Brady Corporation ( BRC ) and Hillenbrand Inc ( HI ). AMCR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMCR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMCR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF ( CUT )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL )

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF ( SCHA )

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF ( SCHM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHM with an decrease of -1.17% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of AMCR at 4.84%.