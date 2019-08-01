AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

AMCON Distributing Company ( DIT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $97.67, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIT was $97.67, representing a -6.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $105 and a 26.84% increase over the 52 week low of $77.

DIT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) and Domino's Pizza Inc ( DPZ ). DIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.14.

