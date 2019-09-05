AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( AMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.71, the dividend yield is 6.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMC was $11.71, representing a -45.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.45 and a 34.14% increase over the 52 week low of $8.73.

AMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ( WWE ) and Cinemark Holdings Inc ( CNK ). AMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports AMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -746.15%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.