Ambu shares dive after medical device maker cuts outlook again

COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish medical device maker Ambu plunged 17% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced cuts to its growth prospects for the second time this year.

The lower guidance comes as Ambu announced it had ended a partnership with key U.S. distributor Tri-Anim Health Services as part of a strategy to handle more of its U.S. sales itself.

Tri-Anim covered 40% of U.S. sales of Ambu's bronchoscope product aScope.

"This is an attractive investment for Ambu as transition effects will be outweighed by higher long-term growth," Gonzales said in a statement.

Ambu said it expects organic revenue growth of 6-7% compared to a previous guidance of 14-15% and an EBIT margin before special items around 18% from 22% for the 2018/2019 financial year ending in September.

In June, Ambu cut its growth prospects for this year and next, prompting a plunge in the company's share price.