Amazon's New Surveillance Patent to Boost Drone Market Reach

Reportedly, the e-commerce giant has recently been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Notably, the company applied for it applied for in 2015.We note that the patent will allow Amazon to use its delivery drones for surveillance purpose, which in turn will enhance its offerings in the drone market.The patent describes that the drone will perform surveillance function based on geo-fencing technology which restricts function outside the virtual boundary created by the technology around the property under observation.The drones are well-equipped to record video of the property under surveillance which will aid Amazon in providing information to the property owners.Amazon's continued efforts toward offering surveillance as a service via drones will materialize with the patent.Moreover, the patent will help the company in foraying into the global drone surveillance market. Notably, the growing demand for security services which will constantly monitor property and keep updating owners with real time data is fueling demand in this market.A report from Transparency Market Research, this potential market is expected to reach $650 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2026.We believe Amazon's robust AI and Machine Learnings (ML) technologies position it well to rapidly penetrate into the drone surveillance market.

Growing Drone Initiatives

Amazon is leaving no stone unturned to explore the multiple ways of utilizing its delivery drones to enhance offerings to customers.



Apart from the latest patent, the company recently revealed that its electric drones which are equipped to fly up to 15 miles and capable of delivering packages weighing 5 pounds within half-hour will soon start delivering goods.



Additionally, Amazon has received one-year approval from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for testing these drones and its development activities.

We note that with the expanding usage of these drones, positions Amazon well to reap benefits from global drone services market which as per a report from MarketsandMarkets, is expected to hit $4.4 billion in 2019 and to reach $63.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 55.9% between 2019 and 2026.



Further, the above-mentioned strengthening drone initiatives are likely to bolster its presence in the global drone market which as per a report from Adroit Market Research, is anticipated to reach $144.38 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 40.7% between 2019 and 2025.



