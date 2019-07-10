Amazon's New IMDb Series to Expand Original Content Portfolio

Amazon 's AMZN IMDb movie website is gearing up to air its scripted animated comedy series; You're Not a Monster , which marks the first of its kind, in this fall.



Peter Grosz, Langston Kerman, Joel Kim Booster, Patton Oswalt, Adam Pally, Amber Ruffin, Amy Sedaris and Milana Vayntrub will be lending their voices of various monsters in the show. Further, Eric Stonestreet and Ellie Kemper are playing the role of therapists, while Aparna Nancherla will essay the role of a demon receptionist in the series.



We note that the story line of the series revolves around the concept of classic movie monsters being akin to people with emotional issues.



The series is created and written by Frank Lesser, a four-time Emmy Award-winner, and Lily Stuart Streiff, an animation director. Further, Kelsey Grammer, a six-time Emmy winner, will executive produce the series which is being produced by Bold Soul Studios, Grammnet and Ranker production companies.



You're Not a Monster is a 10-episode series which will be premiered on the IMDb TV free streaming video channel along with www.imdb.com/monster and on the IMDb iOS and Android apps.



We believe the latest move bodes well for Amazon's strong focus toward bolstering footprint in the streaming world.



Expanding Original Content



IMDb's first ever animated series announcement is in sync with its strategy to expand original content.



Moreover, the latest series will enhance the original content portfolio of IMDb with animation which will aid the company in gaining traction across the animation lovers.



Notably, the company's original series collection already features The IMDb Show, IMDbrief, No Small Parts, CELEBRITY WATCHLIST, IMDb ME, UNMADE and Casting Calls , to name a few.



We believe IMDb's growing investments in original contents are likely to aid its momentum across existing users and will help it to attract new ones.

Booming Streaming Market

A Statista report suggests that this market is expected to generate $24.8 billion in 2019 which is anticipated to reach $28.1 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.2%. Further, worldwide user penetration in video streaming space for 2019 is pegged at 14.5% and that for 2023 is projected at 16.2%.



All the above mentioned strong endeavors will help Amazon and IMDb to penetrate further into the streaming space which holds immense growth potential.



However, competition in the streaming market continues to intensify with the growing initiatives of companies like Netflix NFLX , Disney DIS , Apple AAPL and Hulu, to name a few.



Netflix is currently working on its own animated series, The Cuphead Show! , which is based on Studio MDHR's award-winning game, Cuphead.



Nevertheless, growing streaming initiatives of IMDb remains a major positive. The company revamped its streaming initiatives by rolling out a free video streaming channel called IMDb Freedive in the beginning of this year. Notably, the channel is free of subscription and supports advertisements.



Further, solid momentum of Prime Video will continue to aid Amazon's position in the streaming space.



