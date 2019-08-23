Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMZN

In trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1757.14, changing hands as low as $1745.23 per share. Amazon.com Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMZN's low point in its 52 week range is $1307 per share, with $2050.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $1749.62.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »