Amazon Treasure Truck Cities: 13 Things for Deal Hunters to Know

Amazon Treasure Truck is expanding out to more locations that deal hunters will want to be aware of.

Here's what to know about the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Treasure Truck expansion.

The Amazon Treasure Truck is now showing up in Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus and Las Vegas.

These are all new cities that it hasn't been to before.

The trucks carry special items that customers are able to purchase for a discount.

Customers do this by first signing up to follow the truck via text message.

They will then get notifications about new items available at the Amazon Treasure Truck.

This then lets the person buy that item through the app and pick it up at the truck.

There are also other places to pick the items up from, such as the new Treasure Vans or Amazon Kiosk locations.

Items sold on the truck cover a large variety; including food, outdoor gear, tech and more.

However, there is only ever one item available per day and it is limited in quantity.

Customers will want to be quick as millions have singed up to receive text alerts from the Amazon Treasure Truck.

The Amazon Treasure Truck is typically on the road five days a week.

The cities that the truck see the most sales in are Seattle, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

The cities with the most frequent shoppers of the trucks are Chicago, San Antonio and Sacramento.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Amazon Treasure Truck.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

