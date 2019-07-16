Amazon to Open New Facility in Germany, Faces Worker Strike

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in Germany this year, in order to meet the growing demand in the online shopping space. The facility would be located in the western city of Moenchengladbach.

Reportedly, the new facility is expected to create in excess of 2,800 jobs, bringing the total workforce in Germany to more than 20,000 employees.

The company has been spending heavily on new fulfillment centers over the past few years. Fulfillment centers are giant warehouses that help online retailers store and ship products, as well as handle returns quickly. These are important for providing the level of service that customers have started expecting from Amazon.

Regular Strikes in Germany

The company has been expanding presence in Germany. Despite persistent problems, it has opened several fulfillment centers in the country to ensure smooth delivery. The retailer already has 12 fulfillment centers in Germany.

However, it has been facing continuous strikes in the country since May 2013, demanding the right for collective bargaining, proper working conditions and regard for their efforts.

The retailer is again facing a strike by German employees in a few of its warehouses, with the beginning of Prime Day.

This could disrupt Amazon's initiatives for Prime Day and impact the delivery of bulk orders during the event. Consequently, this is likely to hurt the company's performance during the event.

Our Take

Nevertheless, Amazon's robust fulfillment network of warehouses in Germany is significantly capable of negating the impact of the strike.

This in turn will lessen the impact of the strike on the company's Prime Day performance. For this event, Amazon's strengthening initiatives, which are focused on providing enhanced shopping experience backed by robust product offerings, deep discounts on various items and Prime benefits, are likely to aid it in gaining traction among customers.

Further, its automation drive through the use of robots in fulfillment centers is on a high and remains a major positive.

These endeavors of the company are likely to further drive sales in many countries and aid it in winning customers' confidence.

