Quantcast

Amazon to buy Israeli startup E8 storage

By Reuters

Reuters


JERUSALEM, July 31 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon has agreed to buy Israeli storage technology startup E8 Storage, Israeli financial media reported on Wednesday.

The Globes news website and other leading financial media outlets reported that E8 Storage's employees will join Amazon Web Services development center in Tel Aviv following the acquisition.

Globes said the deal values E8 Storage at $50-$60 million.

E8 Storage, according to its Twitter account, provides flash storage with a rack-scale architecture for the enterprise and software-defined cloud.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AMZN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar