Amazon says cloud unit AWS not compromised in Capital One hack

Reuters

Reuters


July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday its cloud unit was not compromised in any way by a former employee who hacked into Capital One Financial Corp and obtained personal information including names and addresses of about 100 million individuals.

The suspect, a 33-year-old software engineer and former Amazon Web Services (AWS) employee identified as Paige Thompson, made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

"The perpetrator gained access through a misconfiguration of the web application and not the underlying cloud-based infrastructure," said a spokesperson for AWS.





