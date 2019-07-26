Amazon Q2 Earnings Miss Put These ETFs in Focus

After the closing bell on Thursday, the online e-commerce behemoth Amazon AMZN reported mixed Q2 results, beating revenue estimates but missing on earnings.





Earnings per share came in at $5.22, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.29 but higher than the year-ago earnings of $5.04. The miss stemmed from higher spending related to faster delivery of packages to Prime members that has taken toll on profitability.Revenues climbed 20% year over year to $63.4 billion and edged past the estimated $62.6 billion. The growth rate represents the acceleration from 17% growth in the first quarter and puts Amazon back on track with growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2018. In particular, revenues from the cloud computing business - Amazon Web Services - surged 37% year over year to $8.4 billion.

The company offered upbeat revenue guidance for the ongoing quarter. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to grow 17-24% to $66-$70 billion. The mid-point of the range is slightly above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.2 billion, which indicates 18.8% growth. Amazon is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny with antitrust officials in the United States and European Union launching investigations into the company's business practices (read: Antitrust Probe Likely to Hit These Tech ETFs ).



Market Impact



The earnings miss pushed shares of AMZN lower as much as 2.5% in aftermarket hours on elevated volume. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and VGM Score of B, suggesting that Amazon is primed for growth in the future. Further, Amazon belongs to a bottom-ranked industry ( top 21% ).



Given this, investors could tap the beaten down price of Amazon in the form of ETFs with the highest allocation to this Internet giant. Below, we have highlighted five of them:



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS



This fund tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index, holding 296 stocks in its basket. Of these, AMZN takes the top spot with 25.8% share. Internet & direct marketing retail makes up for the top sector with 32.1% share followed by specialty retail (21%), and hotels, restaurants & leisure (19.9%). The product has amassed $743.8 million in its asset base while trading in a good volume of around 115,000 shares a day on average. It charges 8 bps in annual fees from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here ).



ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN



This is the first ETF focused exclusively on retailers that principally sell online. It follows the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 25 stocks in its basket. Amazon is the top firm accounting for about 23.6% of the portfolio. The product has amassed $24.9 million in its asset base while currently trading in a paltry volume of around 15,000 shares a day on average. It charges 58 bps in annual fees from investors.



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY



This product offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It is the largest and most-popular product in this space, with AUM of nearly $14.5 billion and average daily volume of around 4.4 million shares. Holding 63 securities in its basket, Amazon takes the top spot with 23.5% of assets. Internet & direct marketing retail dominates about 29.3% of the portfolio, while specialty retail, and hotels restaurants and leisure round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. The fund charges 0.13% in expense ratio and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals ).



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR



This fund currently follows the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and holds 304 stocks in its basket. Of these, Amazon occupies the top position with 22.4% allocation. VCR charges investors 10 bps in annual fees, while volume is moderate at nearly 82,000 shares a day. The product has managed about $3.2 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF RTH



This fund provides exposure to the 25 largest retail firms by tracking the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index. Of these, AMZN takes the top position in the basket with 20.1% share. The product has amassed $64.6 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. Volume is light as it exchanges nearly 12,000 shares per day. RTH has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Retail ETF Hits New 52-Week High ).



