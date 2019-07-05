Amazon Prime in Focus, This is Football to Premiere on Aug 2

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to bolster the video streaming business. Reportedly, a new series - This is Football - produced by Starbucks will be launched on Amazon Prime Video on Aug 2 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The six-part documentary series is based on football and the players are chosen from every continent on Earth. The series explore immense love and passion for the game. The episodes feature varied human emotions like redemption, belief, chance, love, pride and wonder, among others.

The series is produced by leading British indie, October Films, in collaboration with Spanish TV and film production house Brutal Media, and Starbucks. Written and co-created by foreign correspondent and sports author John Carlin, the series is based on an original idea by Carlin and Raimon Masllorens.

We believe the latest move bodes well with the company's strong focus toward strengthening the Amazon Studio.

Prime to Sustain Momentum

Since video streaming remains a very important factor, among others, behind the great success of Amazon Prime in the past few years, we believe the increasing number of original and acquired series will continue to benefit Prime.

The latest series will expand the vast portfolio of the company's growing list of sports document series and live sports, including All or Nothing: Manchester City , forthcoming Premier League football matches, U.S. Open Tennis and ATP World Tour Tennis events in the U.K. and NFL games.

The latest move is likely to enhance Prime Video's offerings, which in turn might attract more subscribers. Further, this service will likely expand Amazon Prime's user base, which will aid top-line growth.

Online video streaming is gaining momentum with growing investments by major players like Amazon, Netflix NFLX and Hulu. Additionally, there are new entrants like Facebook FB and Apple AAPL .

Among these, Netflix continues to rule the roster with the highest number of subscribers, driven by its expanding original content portfolio.

Per a lates t report from Statista, revenues for video streaming in the global market are expected to hit $22.1 billion in 2019, majority of which are likely to come from the U.S. market that is anticipated to generate $11.4 billion this year.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) from the video streaming segment is projected at $91.37 in the United States. Further, user penetration is projected to reach 38.7% by 2023.

Notably, Amazon's increasing investments will continue to enrich its video content's originality, which will further strengthen the company's competitive position.

Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

