Quantcast

Amazon Music cuts monthly price to 99 cents for students with Prime subscription

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday lowered the price of its paid music service to 99 cents per month from $4.99 for students with a Prime subscription.

New and current student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, its premium subscription tier, providing them access to more than 50 million songs, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

Amazon's Prime Student membership is available at $6.49 per month, a 50% discount to regular price and includes free two-day shipping of online orders along with access to its video streaming platform Prime Video.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar