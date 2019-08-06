Amazon Music cuts monthly price to 99 cents for students with Prime subscription

Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday lowered the price of its paid music service to 99 cents per month from $4.99 for students with a Prime subscription.

New and current student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, its premium subscription tier, providing them access to more than 50 million songs, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

Amazon's Prime Student membership is available at $6.49 per month, a 50% discount to regular price and includes free two-day shipping of online orders along with access to its video streaming platform Prime Video.

