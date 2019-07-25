Quantcast

Amazon misses second-quarter profit estimates

By Reuters

Reuters


July 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc fell short ofsecond-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players globally and invested more in marketing and faster delivery.

The company forecast net sales in the range of $66 billion and $70 billion for the third quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $67.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales roseabout 20% to $63.40 billion in the second quarter, beating estimates of $62.48 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $5.57 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





