Amazon India to weed out single-use plastic packaging by June 2020

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc'sIndia unit said on Wednesday it would replace all single use plastic in its packaging by June 2020 with paper cushions, the latest major company to join the country's fight against environmental pollution.

Amazon's move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming ban on plastic bags, cups and straws.

The environment friendly packaging material will be entirely recyclable, Amazon, which has often been criticised for using too much plastic and thermocol to wrap its billions of packages of shipments, said on Wednesday.

