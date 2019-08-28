Amazon in talks to partner with Indonesia's ride-hailing startup Go-Jek

Reuters





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has held preliminary talks on a partnership with Indonesian ride-hailing startup Go-Jek Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's biggest online retailer would make a sizable investment in Go-Jek and tap into the Jakarta-based company's delivery infrastructure in Indonesia, the report said.

Both Amazon and Go-Jek did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported in July that the ride-hailing company is valued up to $10 billion. Investors in Go-Jek include Alphabet Inc's , Alibaba Group Holdings Inc and Tencent Holdings , and Visa Inc it invested in the company as part of its Series F fundraising round.