Quantcast

Amazon in talks to partner with Indonesia's ride-hailing startup Go-Jek

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has held preliminary talks on a partnership with Indonesian ride-hailing startup Go-Jek Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's biggest online retailer would make a sizable investment in Go-Jek and tap into the Jakarta-based company's delivery infrastructure in Indonesia, the report said.

Both Amazon and Go-Jek did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported in July that the ride-hailing company is valued up to $10 billion. Investors in Go-Jek include Alphabet Inc's , Alibaba Group Holdings Inc and Tencent Holdings , and Visa Inc it invested in the company as part of its Series F fundraising round.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar