Quantcast

Amazon in talks to buy stake in India's Reliance Retail - ET

By Reuters

Reuters


BENGALURU, Aug 1 Reuters - Amazon.com Inc is in exploratory talks with Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Reliance Retail for buying up to 26% stake in India's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, the Economic Times ET on Thursday (graphic).

Talks began after Reliance's negotiations with China'sAlibaba Group to sell a stake in the retail entity fell through due to differences over valuation, the financial daily reported citing two senior industry executives.

However, there is no certainty the initial discussions will lead to a deal, according to the report.

Amazon declined to comment.

The Seattle-based ecommerce giant has been engaged in a pitched battle for Indian market share against Walmart Inc's Flipkart, with both companies announcing various plans to attract more customers in what is viewed as one of their most important growth markets.

Reuters reported on Monday that Amazon was planning a foray into the burgeoning online food delivery business in India this year.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AMZN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar