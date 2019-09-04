Amazon fined 4 mln euros in France over competition issues

Reuters





PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Online retail giant Amazon was fined 4 million euros ($4.5 million) by the Paris commercial court for introducing abusive clauses in its contracts with third-party vendors, French website Nextinpact reported on Tuesday.

The decision by the Paris commercial court was not immediately available.

"The court ruled on a limited number of clauses, most of which were already updated earlier this year," Amazon said in a written comment sent to Reuters.

The French consumer fraud watchdog at the finance ministry, which had taken the matter to court, did not return a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)