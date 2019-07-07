Amazon could be a smart shopper in Southeast Asia

Reuters





By Clara Ferreira-Marques

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon can afford to indulge in some Southeast Asian shopping. The U.S. e-commerce titan pushed into Singapore in 2017 with two-hour deliveries, but has yet to tackle larger and faster-growing markets in the cutthroat region. Buying Sea's Shopee arm would be a fast way to establish a presence.

Ambitious investors, including private equity, have kept the industry from consolidating as it has in India. Alibaba alone, directly and through affiliate Ant Financial, backs Tokopedia, Lazada and Bukalapak.

The splintered market offers opportunities for the likes of Amazon. It could snap up a substantial competitor to help counteract cooling growth elsewhere, just as it did in the Middle East by acquiring Souq two years ago. Marketplace operator Shopee is one option.

Its $14 billion parent company is a motley collection of video games, payments and e-commerce. After a bumpy start, the success of Free Fire, its first self-developed game, has helped Sea's stock price triple since January. Shopee, however, is burning cash. It spent almost $150 million on sales and marketing in the first quarter to generate roughly the same amount of revenue.

There's plenty for Amazon to like, though. Shopee would provide an instant regional presence. It also has enough clout in Indonesia to challenge local champion Tokopedia, recently valued privately at $7 billion.

Sea expects e-commerce revenue to more than double this year, to as much as $660 million. Apply the 6 times multiple on which China'sPinduoduo trades and Shopee would be worth almost $4 billion. Using comparative multiples of gross merchandise value, which exceeded $10 billion in 2018, could take the valuation even higher.

Selling Shopee would allow Tencent-backed Sea to focus on its more successful gaming operation. And the business may be better suited for Amazon's basket.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Indonesian e-commerce group Tokopedia said on June 19 that it generated a record $1.3 billion in gross merchandise volume during its Ramadan sale, thanks to soaring demand for online retail.

- Sea said on May 22 that its e-commerce arm posted a first-quarter EBITDA loss of $235 million, wider than a $180 million loss a year earlier. The company also said Shopee was the most downloaded app in the shopping category in Southeast Asia and in Taiwan over the three-month period, citing App Annie figures.