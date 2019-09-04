Amazon Announces Stand-Up Series With Focus on Australia

Amazon AMZN has announced an upcoming series of stand-up specials featuring Australian comedians, which in turn will expand its original content and Australian comedy portfolio.





Notably, Australian Amazon Original stand-up specials will be produced by Guesswork Television and will feature performances of ten award-winning and nominated Australian comedians namely - Tom Gleeson, Tom Walker, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Anne Edmonds, Zoë Coombs Marr, Celia Pacquola, Dilruk Jayasinha, Alice Fraser and Lano & Woodley.The respective stand-up specials are named as follows - Joy, Very Very, Judith Lucy vs Men, Self-Diagnosed Genius, What's Wrong with You?, Bossy Bottom, All Talk, Live, Savage and Fly. All of these shows will be filmed in Melbourne this month. Further, the shows will start streaming on Prime Video in early 2020.Amazon aims at expanding presence in video streaming market of Australia by leveraging the popularity of these comedians. Further, the series will be streamed across more than 200 countries and territories, which is expected to bolster reach in global streaming space.The latest announcement of Amazon bodes well for its strengthening initiatives toward expanding Australian original series portfolio.Last month, the e-commerce giant entered into a contract with Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress, writer and producer, to host and executive produce its first Australian Amazon Original series - LOL: Last One Laughing, which will also feature ten Australian comedic actors. Notably, the series will be premiered in 2020 on Prime Video.We believe expanding original content is likely to help Amazon to gain traction across Australian cord cutters.Per a report from Statista, Australian video streaming market is expected to generate revenues of $119 million in 2019 to reach $146 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2023. Further, user penetration in this particular space is anticipated to reach 21.2% by 2023.

Amazon.com, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Amazon.com, Inc. revenue-ttm | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Prime Momentum to Strengthen

Amazon Prime was launched in Australia last year offering free two-day shipping of millions of local and international eligible items and entertainment benefits such as access to Prime Video, music, gaming and reading.



Notably, strengthening content initiatives will enhance the company's offerings which will deliver better experience to Prime members in the country. Further, the two upcoming Australian comedy series are likely to encourage new Prime membership in Australia.



Consequently, this will drive the top-line growth of Amazon. Reportedly, the company generated $4.3 million sales from Prime subscription service in 2018.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better ranked stocks in the retail-wholesale sector are Alibaba BABA , Stamps.com STMP and Booking Holdings BKNG . While Alibaba and Stamps.com sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Booking Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Alibaba, Stamps.com and Booking Holdings is pegged at 28%, 15% and 13.4%, respectively.



